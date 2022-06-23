|
23.06.2022 12:00:00
Better Stock to Buy Now: Amazon vs. Tesla
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) both brought great returns to investors over the past two years. During that time, Amazon climbed more than 80%, and Tesla soared a mind-boggling 1,160%. The reasons were simple: The pandemic drove more and more shoppers to Amazon, and Tesla, already the electric vehicle (EV) market leader, significantly ramped up deliveries.Today, long-term prospects continue to look great for both companies. But higher inflation and the general market decline has weighed on Amazon and Tesla shares. Their prices have each lost more than 30%. At these levels, both companies look like a buy. But if you could only buy one, which should you opt for? Let's take a closer look to find out.Amazon is a leader in two major businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. Right now, inflationary pressures are hurting Amazon's e-commerce operation. Costs of transporting goods have skyrocketed. But the company is working to manage certain costs that it can control. That should help it weather this storm.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!