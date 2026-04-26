Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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26.04.2026 15:15:00

Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Altria vs. Coca-Cola

If the only thing you considered was dividend yield, Altria (NYSE: MO) with its 6.3% yield would easily beat Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) with its relatively meager 2.7%. Notably, both companies are Dividend Kings, with over 50 consecutive years' worth of annual dividend increases. Don't let Altria's impressive dividend record and high yield tempt you; Coca-Cola is probably the better choice for most long-term dividend investors.Altria may be a Dividend King and a consumer staples company, but those two facts don't mean it has a low-risk business. The company's primary product is cigarettes. Nicotine is addictive, so it has very loyal customers. However, broadly speaking, smoking has been falling out of favor in the company's North American market. The volume of cigarettes Altria sells has been falling for years, with a troublingly large drop of 10% in 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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