|
05.04.2024 15:15:00
Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Chipotle vs Starbucks
Investors looking to put money to work in the competitive restaurant sector definitely have numerous options. But there are two businesses that stand out from the crowd. I'm talking about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). These industry leaders have many favorable traits that investors will find compelling. So, which one of these two restaurant stocks is the better buy right now? Let's see.Investors will find no shortage of reasons to appreciate Chipotle, the dominant fast-casual pioneer that is experiencing strong momentum right now. For starters, the business is reporting superb financials. Revenue increased 14.3% last year, while net income soared 36.7%. This outstanding performance is in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Starbucks-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Starbucks von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Starbucks-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Starbucks von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Starbucks-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Starbucks-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Starbucks-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Starbucks von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite stärker (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)