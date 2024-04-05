05.04.2024 15:15:00

Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Chipotle vs Starbucks

Investors looking to put money to work in the competitive restaurant sector definitely have numerous options. But there are two businesses that stand out from the crowd. I'm talking about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). These industry leaders have many favorable traits that investors will find compelling. So, which one of these two restaurant stocks is the better buy right now? Let's see.Investors will find no shortage of reasons to appreciate Chipotle, the dominant fast-casual pioneer that is experiencing strong momentum right now. For starters, the business is reporting superb financials. Revenue increased 14.3% last year, while net income soared 36.7%. This outstanding performance is in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

