Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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15.03.2026 19:21:00
Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Dutch Bros vs. Starbucks
Approximately 66% of Americans drink coffee daily. Of that percentage, more than 80% drink two or more cups. Coffee is a big business, to say the least. Over the past couple of years, the U.S. coffee market exceeded $100 billion. The coffee industry is fiercely competitive as it clamors for our love of caffeine. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is a global franchise working to return to its status as a beloved "third place" in society -- a distinct social space, separate from home and work. Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a fast-growing drive-thru chain aggressively expanding its market share.Which stock is the better buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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