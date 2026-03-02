Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
|
02.03.2026 15:05:00
Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Peloton vs. Uber
The prevalence of the internet has helped to create exciting new businesses. Just look at Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Uber (NYSE: UBER). They are digitally enabled enterprises that leverage technology to serve their customers, selling innovative offerings.The exercise company's shares once were a big winner, but they trade 98% below their all-time high (as of Feb. 27). Shares in the ride-hailing and delivery business are 25% off their peak, but they have climbed 126% in the past three years. Which is the better stock to buy right now? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
