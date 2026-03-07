NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
07.03.2026 12:45:00
Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Royal Caribbean vs. Viking Holdings
The cruise line industry has become increasingly intriguing to investors. Despite concerns about the sluggish economy, travelers continue to fill cabins, prompting these companies to build more ships.These dynamics also highlight the differences between the world's second-largest cruise line by passenger volume, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK), a smaller line that has attracted interest with a vastly different approach to cruising.Knowing that, which travel stock holds a greater potential to drive investor returns?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
