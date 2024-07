Better Streaming Service Stock: Alphabet vs. Netflix

The news that Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube claimed the largest share of TV viewership in May may seem difficult to comprehend. While traditional TV has declined for some time, many might assume that a streaming site like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) would win over the most viewers.Despite this victory, it may leave investors confused as to which streaming service stock might serve them better. Do they stick with the longtime streaming giant Netflix, or do they try to capitalize on YouTube's variety and the Google parent's digital advertising dominance?In a technical sense, Netflix is the more straightforward "streaming stock" choice, as it relies primarily on that medium. It has held a first-mover advantage by pioneering the industry and progressively adding content and options as competitors emerged.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel