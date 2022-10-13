|
13.10.2022 13:01:00
Better Tech Giant to Buy: Palo Alto Networks or Amazon
You cannot go wrong investing in either Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) or Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) since both of these tech giants are offering important services (cybersecurity and cloud computing, respectively) to businesses across the world. At the same time, both these stocks have also become more affordable for retail investors after their recent stock splits.However, one of them is undoubtedly a better choice in the current inflationary environment. Let's analyze them in detail.While 2022 has been disastrous for many prominent software-as-a-service companies, Palo Alto Networks has proven to be an exception. So far this year shares of the leading cybersecurity player are currently down by 16%, far better than the NASDAQ Composite's decline of over 33% in the same time frame.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!