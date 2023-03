Better Tech Stock: Airbnb vs. eBay

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Under the right conditions, a platform business can deliver huge returns for investors. By acting as a middleman between buyers and sellers, companies like Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) earn high margins without taking on risks associated with more-traditional rivals in the e-commerce and hotel industries.But which stock is the better buy today? eBay and Airbnb both just updated investors on their growth outlook for 2023, so let's compare the two against that wider sales backdrop.Both companies are in growing industries, but Airbnb will appeal to more growth-focused investors. That's partly because the platform for home and room rentals is earlier on in its expansion story. Sales soared 31% in the most recent quarter, for example, compared with a small decline for eBay.