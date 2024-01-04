|
04.01.2024 12:05:00
Better Tech Stock: Alphabet vs. Apple
The tech industry is vast, encompassing everything from consumer products like smartphones and video game consoles to artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-commerce, digital advertising, and a whole lot more. It has earned a reputation for rewarding innovative companies and their investors with consistent and significant gains over the long term, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector up more than 150% since 2019. As a result, it's no surprise many stockholders have dedicated substantial portions of their portfolios to the high-growth market. In fact, Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathway has invested nearly 50% of its portfolio in tech stocks, enjoying a 20% compound annual gain between 1965 and 2022. So, it's not a bad idea to expand your position in tech and add some new companies to your list of holdings. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two attractive options, among the most prominent names in the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.01.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Apple-Aktie schwächelt: Piper Sandler wird pessimistischer gegenüber der Apple-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Donnerstagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)