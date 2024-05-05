|
05.05.2024 09:15:00
Better Tech Stock: Alphabet vs. Microsoft
Earnings season is in full swing, with countless stocks on the move. As is often the case, there's been a lot of fluctuation in the tech market. Easing inflation and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have made investors bullish on the companies profiting most from these developments. In fact, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector has risen 50% in the last 12 months.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have delivered some of the biggest gains, with their shares up 55% and 32% over the last 12 months. These companies host some of the most widely used online services, and likely have bright futures in the budding AI market over the next decade.Alphabet and Microsoft will likely prove to be assets to any portfolio over the long term, and are worth considering right now before it's too late. So let's look closer at Alphabet and Microsoft's businesses and determine which is the better stock to invest in tech.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
