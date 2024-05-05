Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
Better Tech Stock: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

Earnings season is in full swing, with countless stocks on the move. As is often the case, there's been a lot of fluctuation in the tech market. Easing inflation and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have made investors bullish on the companies profiting most from these developments. In fact, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector has risen 50% in the last 12 months.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have delivered some of the biggest gains, with their shares up 55% and 32% over the last 12 months. These companies host some of the most widely used online services, and likely have bright futures in the budding AI market over the next decade.Alphabet and Microsoft will likely prove to be assets to any portfolio over the long term, and are worth considering right now before it's too late. So let's look closer at Alphabet and Microsoft's businesses and determine which is the better stock to invest in tech.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Alphabet C (ex Google) 156,14 -0,01% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp. 377,05 1,73% Microsoft Corp.

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

