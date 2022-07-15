|
15.07.2022 13:31:00
Better Tech Stock: Apple vs. Microsoft
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were once considered aging dinosaurs of the tech sector, but both companies were reborn under visionary leaders. Steve Jobs' return to Apple in 1997 led to the launch of innovative new products -- including the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad -- which turned it into a high-growth company again. Apple's future looked murky after Jobs passed away in 2011, but it continued to grow under Tim Cook, who oversaw the expansion of its business with new devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as sticky subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+.Satya Nadella took the helm as Microsoft's third CEO in 2014 and executed a "mobile first, cloud first" strategy to reduce its dependence on desktop software. Under Nadella, Microsoft converted most of its flagship software into subscription-based cloud services and cross-platform mobile apps, grew Azure into the second-largest cloud platform in the world, and strengthened its hardware business with new Surface devices and Xbox consoles.Image source: Apple.Continue reading
