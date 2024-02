Better Tech Stock: IBM vs. Microsoft

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are both blue-chip tech stocks, but they went in different directions over the past 10 years. IBM's shares rose just 10% as the sluggish growth of its legacy businesses offset its burgeoning cloud division. Microsoft 's stock skyrocketed 986% as it successfully expanded its mobile, cloud, AI, and gaming segments.When we look at those growth trajectories, we might assume that Microsoft is still a better overall investment than IBM. However, past performance is a poor indicator of future gains, and IBM is showing flickers of life again as its revenue growth stabilizes. Over the past month, IBM's share prices jumped 16%, while Microsoft's stock climbed 11%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel