Better Tech Stock: Intel vs. AMD

The tech industry is booming after facing a sharp downturn in 2022. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) brought the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, forcing countless companies to restructure their businesses to prioritize the generative technology. Excitement over AI has boosted the entire tech market, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector soaring 75% since the start of last year. Meanwhile, related industries like virtual/augmented reality, cloud computing, automotive, e-commerce, and more are gradually expanding, further fueling growth across tech. As a result, it could be worth dedicating a portion of your holdings to the industry as it expnds.As leading chipmakers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are two attractive investment options. These companies produce the hardware that makes multiple tech sectors possible, with demand for chips only likely to rise as the industry develops.