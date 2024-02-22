22.02.2024 13:30:00

Better Tech Stock: Microsoft vs. Apple

Wall Street is particularly bullish about tech stocks now. Excitement about budding markets like artificial intelligence (AI) and easing inflation sent the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index up 47% since last February. As the world's two most valuable companies and leaders in tech, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have seen their shares rise 54% and 18% during the period. These companies are some of the most attractive ways to invest in the industry, with one a king in productivity software and the other leading the consumer tech market.Microsoft and Apple have long histories of delivering consistent stock growth, and that looks unlikely to change. Over the last year, Microsoft emerged as one of the biggest names in AI. Meanwhile, Apple is home to a highly profitable services business and is gaining market share in the virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

31.01.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.01.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.01.24 Microsoft Overweight Barclays Capital
31.01.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 170,64 2,02% Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corp. 380,40 3,20% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen