|
22.02.2024 13:30:00
Better Tech Stock: Microsoft vs. Apple
Wall Street is particularly bullish about tech stocks now. Excitement about budding markets like artificial intelligence (AI) and easing inflation sent the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index up 47% since last February. As the world's two most valuable companies and leaders in tech, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have seen their shares rise 54% and 18% during the period. These companies are some of the most attractive ways to invest in the industry, with one a king in productivity software and the other leading the consumer tech market.Microsoft and Apple have long histories of delivering consistent stock growth, and that looks unlikely to change. Over the last year, Microsoft emerged as one of the biggest names in AI. Meanwhile, Apple is home to a highly profitable services business and is gaining market share in the virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
