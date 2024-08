Better Tech Stock: Nvidia vs. Alphabet

Tech stocks have been battered and beaten over the last month, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector down 13%. There's not one specific reason for the sell-off, but rather several different ones. Better-than-expected inflation reports at the start of July triggered a slight reshuffle on Wall Street, allowing investors to pull back from the reliability of tech and look into less stable investments.Then, midway through the month, the Biden administration proposed more stringent sanctions on chip exports to China. Combined with the start of earnings season at the end of July, many tech stocks slid in recent weeks.While a market dip can be worrying, it also presents many buying opportunities. The tech industry remains one of the best places to invest for the long term, fueled by innovative companies that never cease to push the envelope. Meanwhile, a sell-off generally means better-priced stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool