31.01.2023 17:15:00
Better Tech Stock in 2023: Apple vs. AMD
Tech stocks have been on the rise since Jan. 1, beginning to recover from the steep declines they suffered in 2022. Investors have rallied around Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), with both companies' shares up more than 10% in the new year. Apple has a variety of new products launching this year, including one that will see it venture into a high-growth market. Meanwhile, AMD's booming data center business recently got a huge leg up on Intel, one of its biggest competitors.Apple and AMD would likely be an asset to any portfolio, offering substantial and consistent long-term growth, with both companies' stocks enjoying triple-digit gains over the last five years. But if you're only looking to add shares of one of these tech specialists right now, you'll need to know which is the better buy in 2023. Let's find out. Continue reading
