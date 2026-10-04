Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
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04.10.2026 06:09:53
Better Telecom Stock: Nokia vs. Verizon
Choosing between an equipment provider and a service giant requires understanding different ends of the telecom market. In this context, investors can weigh whether Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) or Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is the better buy.
Nokia provides the vital infrastructure that powers global connectivity, selling hardware and software to carriers and governments. In contrast, Verizon serves the end user, dominating the U.S. wireless and broadband markets. While they both benefit from 5G expansion, their business models, capital requirements, and financial health offer very different profiles for your portfolio.
Nokia is a prominent name among tech stocks, specializing in communication equipment. The company sells fixed, mobile, IP, and optical network hardware to telecommunications providers, cloud companies, and defense agencies. Its technology supports billions of mobile subscriptions, making it an essential piece of the global digital economy.
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Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
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28.09.26
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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21.09.26
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nokia-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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17.09.26
|Nokia-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Microsoft-Kooperation treibt Fantasie (Dow Jones)
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02.09.26
|KORREKTUR: INDEXÄNDERUNG/Engie und Nokia ersetzen VW und Wolters Kluwer (NICHT: Prosus) im Euro-Stoxx-50 (Dow Jones)
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02.09.26
|Aktien von VW und Wolters Kluwer raus: Engie und Nokia steigen in den EURO STOXX 50 auf (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|ROUNDUP: Nokia übertrifft Erwartungen - unveränderter KI-Ausblick enttäuscht (dpa-AFX)
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23.07.26
|Nokia-Aktie im Minus: KI-Sparte boomt, doch Nettogewinn schrumpft deutlich (finanzen.at)
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23.07.26
|Nokia übertrifft Erwartungen dank starkem Netzwerk-Geschäft - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|30.09.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.26
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.26
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Nokia Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.09.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.26
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.26
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Nokia Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.09.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.26
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.26
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.26
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.26
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.26
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.26
|Nokia Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.26
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.26
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.26
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|9,44
|2,16%
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