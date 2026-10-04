Better Telecom Stock: Nokia vs. Verizon

Choosing between an equipment provider and a service giant requires understanding different ends of the telecom market. In this context, investors can weigh whether Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) or Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is the better buy.

Nokia provides the vital infrastructure that powers global connectivity, selling hardware and software to carriers and governments. In contrast, Verizon serves the end user, dominating the U.S. wireless and broadband markets. While they both benefit from 5G expansion, their business models, capital requirements, and financial health offer very different profiles for your portfolio.

Nokia is a prominent name among tech stocks, specializing in communication equipment. The company sells fixed, mobile, IP, and optical network hardware to telecommunications providers, cloud companies, and defense agencies. Its technology supports billions of mobile subscriptions, making it an essential piece of the global digital economy.

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