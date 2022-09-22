|
22.09.2022 15:26:24
Better Therapeuticss Submits De Novo Request To FDA To Market Type 2 Diabetes Medicine
(RTTNews) - San Francisco-based digital therapeutics company, Better Therapeutics, Inc (BTTX) has submitted a de novo request for the marketing authorization of BT-001 to the US FDA. According to the company, it can be the first-in-class digital therapeutics to use cognitive behavioral therapy to treat Type 2 Diabetes patients.
Mark Berman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the company, said, "Submitting this de novo request is not just a major milestone for our company but an important moment for patients, providers and payers. As the first digital therapeutic submitted to the FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, BT-001 marks a new kind of treatment paradigm with the potential to address the root causes of this and other cardio-metabolic diseases."
Berman added that the treatment will help the patients move away from the traditional pharmaceutical treatment methods. Previously, Better also reported a sustainable and durable result of the pivotal trial of the medicine on a large control group.
If permitted, BT-001 will be the first prescription solution for CBT delivery to the patients suffering from Type 2 Diabetes through their own devices. The company is also looking at exploring options of treating cardiometabolic conditions like nonalcoholic fatty liver, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia through CBT.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.