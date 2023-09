Better Trillion-Dollar Investment: Nvidia or Alphabet?

The list of companies with a $1 trillion valuation or higher is fairly short: There are only six right now. But two of them that many artificial intelligence (AI) investors focus on are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Both companies also have products outside this space, which will help stabilize them should this trend burn out quickly.But which one is the better buy? Let's dig in since these are completely different types of investments.Nvidia's business is centered around its graphics processing units (GPUs), which process intense calculations, whether it's gaming graphics, engineering simulations, mining cryptocurrency, or generating AI models. These GPUs are considered the best on the market, so the company has seen a massive surge in interest thanks to AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel