Better Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock: Medical Properties Trust or Verizon?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Income investors primarily look for three things in any stock they buy. First, they obviously want to generate sufficient income to meet their needs. Second, they want that income to be dependable. Third, they don't want a declining share price to outweigh the income received from dividends.Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) (MPT) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stand out as two stocks that many income investors are likely to have on their radar screens. Which of these two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks is the better choice right now? Here's how MPT and Verizon stack up against each other.MPT easily wins over Verizon on one important front. The healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) currently offers a dividend yield of 14.3%. That's more than double Verizon's dividend yield of 6.6%.Continue reading