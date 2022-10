Better Under-the-Radar EV Stock: ChargePoint vs. Gogoro

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many conversations about electric vehicle (EV) stocks revolve around market leaders like Tesla, recent IPOs like Rivian, and smaller players like Lucid and Nikola that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). However, many other intriguing EV companies are often overlooked in that shuffle.Two of those under-the-radar companies are ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), an American producer of EV charging stations, and Gogoro (NASDAQ: GGR), a Taiwanese electric scooter maker that operates battery-swapping stations. Both companies went public by merging with SPACs, but both stocks have tumbled as rising interest rates have crushed speculative growth stocks.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading