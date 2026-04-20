NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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20.04.2026 17:00:00
Better Utility Stock: American Electric Power vs. NextEra Energy
The utility sector is gathering steam as investors turn to the industry amid booming electricity demand for modern artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.Utilities are typically boring stocks prized for their stable growth and dividends but are becoming growth plays as investors price in the rapid rise in electricity demand. According to Bank of America research, electricity demand could grow at a rate five times faster annually over the next decade than over the previous decade.Two top electric utility stocks to consider against this backdrop are American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's which one is a better buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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