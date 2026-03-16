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Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

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16.03.2026 08:55:00

Better Utility Stock: Constellation Energy vs. NextEra Energy

Investors are locking in on the utility sector, seeing it as a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity driven by surging electricity demand. The data centers that power modern artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are a significant source of growing energy demand in the coming years. As a result, utility providers with substantial assets have become attractive stocks to play the AI energy boom.Two top utility stocks investors may consider today are Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Both utility stocks have different business models that cater to very different risk tolerances and investment styles. If you're weighing an investment between these two stocks, here's what you need to know today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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