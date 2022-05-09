|
09.05.2022 16:10:08
Better Value Tech Stock: Wish or Skillz
ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), the e-commerce company better known as Wish, and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the gaming platform company that merged with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in late 2020, both burned plenty of investors over the past year. Wish went public at $24 per share in December 2020, and Skillz opened at $17.89 on its first trading day that same month. However, both stocks now trade at about $2 a share.Many investors have clearly given up on Wish and Skillz, but both stocks look fundamentally cheap at these levels. Wish trades at less than one time its estimated sales this year, while Skillz trades at about two times this year's sales. They're both cheap for obvious reasons -- but could one of these stocks be a better turnaround play for daring value investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!