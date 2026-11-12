Better Vanguard Growth ETF: VUG's Cheaper Cost vs. VONG's Broader Bet

While the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) and Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) both target large-cap growth stocks, they differ in concentration, index methodology, and expense ratios.

Investors looking for exposure to the U.S. growth market often compare these two Vanguard offerings. While they share many underlying holdings, they follow distinct benchmarks that result in different portfolio weights and risk profiles, making the choice between them a matter of cost versus diversification.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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