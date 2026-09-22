International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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22.09.2026 22:54:38
Better Vanguard International ETF: VEA Targeting Developed Markets vs. VWO's Emerging Markets Focus
The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) provides low-cost exposure to established international economies, while the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) targets growth in developing nations with higher volatility.
These two funds are staple building blocks for investors seeking to diversify outside of the United States. While they both provide broad international exposure, they differ fundamentally in terms of geographic risk, sector concentration, and the economic maturity of the underlying companies in their portfolios.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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