|
21.05.2023 14:48:00
Better Video Game Stock: Nintendo vs. Take-Two Interactive
Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) represent two very different ways to invest in the video game market. Nintendo produces video game consoles and publishes its own games, and it develops family-friendly franchises like Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid. Take-Two is smaller than Nintendo, doesn't sell any consoles, and primarily targets older gamers with its Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands, Red Dead, Mafia, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K franchises.Both companies experienced growth spurts during the pandemic as people stayed at home and played more video games. But they also experienced tough slowdowns as the pandemic passed, and those tailwinds dissipated.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!