19.02.2022 14:25:00
Better Video Game Stock: Roblox vs. Nintendo
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) both generated robust growth throughout 2020 as the pandemic caused people to stay at home and play more video games.Roblox's social gaming platform -- which enables players to create, share, and monetize block-based experiences without any coding knowledge -- attracted millions of younger gamers throughout the crisis. Nintendo sold more Switch consoles, and millions of cooped up gamers flocked to the casual online world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to socialize with other people.However, both companies experienced decelerating growth last year as the lockdown measures were relaxed. Should investors consider buying either gaming stock right now as they face challenging post-lockdown comparisons?Continue reading
