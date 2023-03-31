|
31.03.2023 23:00:00
Better VR Stock: AMD vs. Apple
Virtual reality (VR) has appeared in dozens of devices over the last few decades. However, technological advances have only recently made it possible for companies to deliver what VR promised 30 years ago. As a result, more and more companies are joining the high-growth market.According to Grand View Research, the VR market was valued at roughly $22 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% through 2030. As the industry develops, many VR companies are also exploring augmented reality (AR), which, according to Grand View Research, has a CAGR of 40.9% until at least 2030.For reference, VR creates a completely virtual world for the user, while AR alters aspects of the real world with an overlay of virtual details. Tech giants Sony and Meta Platforms have primarily dominated the VR industry with their headsets, but Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could play significant roles in the market's future. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in one of these future leaders of the industry.Continue reading
