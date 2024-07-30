30.07.2024 13:35:00

Better Weight Loss Drug Stock: Viking Therapeutics vs. Zealand Pharma

If you're looking to pick up some exposure to biotechs that are developing anti-obesity medications, there's no shortage of options. But with the substantial risk of investing in biotech in general, and with the massive returns that are likely lurking in the market for weight loss drugs over the next decade, investors should focus their search on the cream of the crop.In that vein, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and Zealand Pharma (OTC: ZLDP.F) are among the best biotechs aiming to enter the cardio-metabolic space in the next few years. Here's how they shape up in a head-to-head comparison.At the moment, Viking doesn't have any medicines on the market, though that will likely change over the next two years with the commercialization of one or more anti-obesity medicines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs 35,70 0,51% Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
Viking Therapeutics Inc 52,72 -0,23% Viking Therapeutics Inc
Zealand Pharma A-S 124,90 1,88% Zealand Pharma A-S

