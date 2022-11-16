|
16.11.2022 15:00:00
BetterCloud Report: SaaS Adoption Slows Amidst Application Sprawl and Shadow IT Concerns
Research reveals SaaS proliferation remains a top challenge, yet IT professionals are doubling down on automation as a means to manage and secure the application stack
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the leading SaaS Management Platform provider, today released its annual report, "2023 State of SaaSOps."
This year's survey of more than 740 IT and security professionals reveals the current challenges of managing SaaS at scale, including growing responsibility for securing applications due to shadow IT and SaaS sprawl, and driving employee experience. The report also brings into focus the role of workflow automation and zero-touch IT as a means to driving IT success in 2023 and beyond.
Clickhereto download the 2023 report.
Key findings of the report include:
"This is our tenth year surveying IT about the SaaS-powered workplace and one thing remains true: SaaS is critical to doing business and to providing a better employee experience," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "Yet, in the last few years, the rush to adopt SaaS has outpaced IT's ability to keep up with management and security challenges. Our research this year highlights these growing pains, but also shows that investments in automation are helping IT stay one step ahead of SaaS application growth."About BetterCloud
BetterCloud is the market leader for SaaS Operations, enabling IT professionals to transform their employee experience, maximize operational efficiency, and centralize data protection. With no-code automation enabling zero-touch workflows, thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Block (formerly Square), Oscar Health, and HelloFresh now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bettercloud-report-saas-adoption-slows-amidst-application-sprawl-and-shadow-it-concerns-301679909.html
SOURCE BetterCloud
