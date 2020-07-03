BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses ADP As "Growth" Stock and Synnex As "Undervalued" For September 2020 Issue

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) as its September 2020 "Stock to Study" and Synnex Corp. (NYSE: SNX) September 2020 its "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"With the stock market having just posted its best quarter in more than twenty years, the investing public is reminded that consistency, discipline and knowledge – as opposed to intuition and market timing – are essential tools for realizing success," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting / National Association of Investors Corp.

Check BetterInvesting's September issue for more details about these stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Automatic Data Processing and Synnex by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

