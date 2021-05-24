BetterInvesting™ Magazine Selects The Hershey Co. As "Growth" Stock and General Motors Co. As "Undervalued" For August 2021 Issue

TROY, Mich., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced The Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY) as its "Stock to Study" and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the August 2021 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As the nation's economy approaches a "return to normal," a reminder to our members and the public that no matter the investment, whether it be a stock, real estate, a new car, or an asset such as cryptocurrency, doing one's own research and applying one's own judgment are critical steps to investing," said Ken Zendel, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

BetterInvesting recently posted an article including helpful tips at: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/investing/how-to-invest-your-stimulus-check

Check the August 2021 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about these latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Hershey and GM by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 1-877-275-6242

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-selects-the-hershey-co-as-growth-stock-and-general-motors-co-as-undervalued-for-august-2021-issue-301298071.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting