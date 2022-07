Betting Against Netflix Now Could Be a Big Mistake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's easy to hate Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) these days, and the disdain is gushing on Wall Street. A pair of analysts are talking down the near-term prospects of the leading premium streaming service on Tuesday. Is this really the right time to be pessimistic instead of opportunistic?Sure, Netflix isn't at its best these days. The company has fallen short of its own subscriber guidance in three of the past five quarters. The stock is down 71% this year and off 75% since hitting all-time highs last November. We've seen layoffs, and its audience is shrinking through the first half of this year. It's a problematic look all around and hard to get excited heading into next-week's earnings report after Netflix has served a few quarterly report duds lately. Bear with me. There's still time for a Hollywood ending.Continue reading