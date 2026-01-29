Trinity Aktie

Trinity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YDBV / ISIN: BMG906241002

29.01.2026 13:52:26

Betting on Bonds: Trinity Wealth Loads Up on 223,000 IBTG Shares Worth $5.1 Million

According to a Jan. 15, 2026, SEC filing, Trinity Wealth Management, LLC increased its holding in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 222,998 shares. The estimated value of the shares acquired is ~$5.11 million based on the quarter's average price. The quarter-end value of the IBTG position rose by $5.1 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movement over the period.iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF provides investors with a laddered portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that mature in 2026, delivering targeted duration and predictable cash flows. The fund's strategy appeals to those seeking low credit risk, liquidity, and a defined investment horizon. Its scale and transparent structure make it a competitive option for fixed-income allocations within diversified portfolios.The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF holds a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 15, 2026. Its structure provides investors with the predictable income distributions of a bond and can be used as part of a larger bond ladder structure within a portfolio.
