17.08.2023 16:00:00
Betting TX Poll Shows: 67% of Texas Voters Favor Sports Betting Legalization in 2025
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betting TX (BettingTX.com) commissioned a Pollfish poll to gauge voter support for sports betting legalization. The poll targeted 1,000 registered Texas voters 18 years of age and older.
They were asked if they would vote in favor of a referendum on legal sports betting if the question was on the ballot in 2025.
An overwhelming 67.39% of respondents would vote yes, and there was majority support within each age subset.
See the full Texas sports betting poll results here.
The most fervent support came from the 35-44 group with 78.65% approval, and the figure was 74.99% for people between the age of 25 and 34. Support stood at 68.65% among respondents 45-54 years old.
A solid 69.25% of the 18-24-year-old participants were in favor of legalization, and 53.65% of people 55 years of age and older would vote yes on a measure to legalize sports betting in Texas.
In 2023, the Texas House of Representatives voted on two legislative measures that would have put sports betting legalization on the ballot in November of that year.
Prior to the vote, State Representative Rick Leach, R-Plano, made this statement to the State Affairs Committee:
"Hundreds of thousands of Texans right now who are placing sports bets illegally, criminally right now, should be allowed to come out of the shadows. The people of Texas deserve a right to vote on this."
The House passed the bills, but there was insufficient support in the Senate and the bills did not move forward. Texas uses a biennial legislative session model, so the next session will begin in January 2025.
