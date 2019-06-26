Beverly Hills Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei to Host Jeuveau NewTox Party Benefiting Childhood Cancer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery is a distinguished, dual board certified facial plastic surgeon who values the importance of using his elite training and reputation to help others in need and pursue charitable works. Dr. Talei will host a special fundraiser event this Saturday, June 29th from 10 am to 6 pm at his Beverly Hills plastic surgery office. The event will be a "NewTox Party" to benefit kids with cancer and their families through PADRES.

"NewTox" is the nickname for Jeuveau, the latest Brand of botulinum toxin to hit the market. Like Botox, Jeuveau is a neuromodulator facial injectable that works by temporarily relaxing the muscles that create unwanted wrinkles and fine lines in the face. Jeuveau has been approved by the FDA to treat glabella lines or the vertical "furrow" lines that appear on the forehead between the eyebrows. At Dr. Talei's "NewTox" Party this Saturday, patients can receive the new Jeuveau product and benefit childhood cancer at the same time.

All proceeds from Dr. Talei's upcoming fundraiser event will go to PADRES Contra El Cáncer (PADRES). PADRES is a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life for children and young adults with cancer and their family members. PADRES began in 1985 with a mission to support high-risk families in the Latino community. Their current services include educational programs, quality of life activities, emotional support and economic assistance that benefit childhood cancer patients from all ethnic and economic backgrounds.

"Saturday's event will be a win-win. I am thrilled to showcase a new anti-wrinkle product while at the same time supporting a greater mission to improve the life of a child with cancer," says Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery.

This is not the first time that the nationally-recognized facial plastic surgeon has used his expertise to support those in need. Dr. Talei has held several fundraiser events to benefit domestic violence victims and has traveled with HUGS to treat patients with microtia, cleft lips, cleft palates and other congenital anomalies.

About Dr. Ben Talei:

A native of California, Dr. Benjamin Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Talei then went on to complete his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker and humanitarian.

If you would like to get more information about Dr. Ben Talei or the upcoming NewTox Party for PADRES on Saturday, June 29th, please visit his website at http://www.beverlyhillscenter.com or call (310) 288-0641.

