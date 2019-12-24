Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon offers a $125,000 Procedure

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What does one of the most expensive cosmetic surgery procedures cost? Ten thousand? Fifty Thousand? How does $125,000 sound? Meet Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. William Rahal. Dr. Rahal is a plastic surgeon Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Rahal's patients choose him because of his before-and-after results and high standards of patient care.

This $125,000 total body makeover procedure is called "The 720 Experience." The procedure consists of 360 Degree Lipo, which sculpts the body to an hourglass shape. Using fat transfer to the buttocks, also known as a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), he also gives volume and shape to the hips and buttocks. To complete the procedure he also performs 360 Degree Skin Tightening. He utilizes two technologies to tighten skin all around the body. The technologies are J-Plasma and Morpheus8. J-Plasma tightens the skin from the inside while Morpheus8 is performed from the outside, resulting in optimal skin tightening. Morpheus8 can also be used on the face and neck for skin tightening, rejuvenation and the reshaping of the jawline.

"When you combine 360 Lipo and 360 Skin Tightening and you get the 720 Experience", states Dr. Rahal. Unlike regular 360 Lipo, the 720 Experience includes all areas of the body, such as arms and thighs. This Head- to-Toe treatment turns back the clock on both the shape of a woman's body and her skin. It gives beautiful curves and tighter, youthful skin. As Dr. Rahal puts it, "It gives my patients the body of their dreams. The one they had when they were 15 years younger, or one they never had at all."

The 720 Experience also includes a stay at a luxury Beverly Hills hotel during recovery, along with a patient's own private concierge and nurses on 24 hours of duty. Patients get post-operative treatments to ensure the best results possible as well as follow up examinations with Dr. Rahal.

Dr. William Rahal is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills, California. His specialties include Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, as well as Surgical & Non-Surgical options to treat Capsular Contracture (Breast Implant Complications).

