BEVERLY HILLS UNVEILS NEWEST 'FAR FROM ORDINARY' CONTENT COLLECTIVE PARTNERSHIP TO SPOTLIGHT THE CITY'S FOCUS ON THE ARTS

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) today unveiled the newest installment of its 'Far From Ordinary' content collective, a group of creators and storytellers developing visual stories to showcase Beverly Hills' artistic spirit and unique offerings. Kimberly Drew – famously known as @MuseumMammy , former social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and recently named associate director for Pace Gallery – will be giving audiences an insiders' guide to Beverly Hills' unparalleled art and culture against the backdrop of the recent Frieze Art Fair, held for the first time in Beverly Hills this year.

Kimberly has developed exclusive content that will paint the picture of the city's beauty through its expression of creativity. With visits to world-class exhibitors at Frieze, walks along the Beverly Hills scenic pathways where the city's expansive outdoor public art collection is on display and a look at some of the iconic architecture in town, Kimberly will bring to light Beverly Hills' focus on the arts. She will also treat viewers to an inside look at the Frieze Art Fair, the place to be for the world's most influential artists, curators, galleries, collectors and enthusiasts, which took place February 17 – 20, 2022.

"Our Content Collective taps into the talents of renowned creatives to help translate Beverly Hills' artistic spirit into visually stunning content, aimed at audiences seeking distinctive experiences," remarks Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "As an art curator, writer and content creator in her own right, Kimberly has the perfect blend of expertise to invite audiences to immerse themselves in our city's innate charm and discover its lesser-known stories."

The vibrant array of outdoor art installations in Beverly Hills include "Iron Root," an abstract piece made of copper-cast tree roots turned upside down by Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei, "Takeaway," an 8-foot-tall steel statue of a delivery person balancing food cartons on their head by American-born Tom Friedman, and three individual installations from Banksy protégée, Mr. Brainwash, who will be opening a pop-up museum in Beverly Hills. The city is also home to several prestigious galleries displaying work by the biggest names in contemporary and fine art, including Sotheby's newly opened first exhibition space on the West Coast, Winn Slavin Fine Art, Gagosian, Denis Bloch Fine Art Gallery, UTA Artist Space and Galerie Michael. Elsewhere, local, national and international artists flock to The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, a dynamic cultural hub for the Beverly Hills community and visitors alike.

Starting today, viewers around the world can tune into Kimberly's Content Collective pieces on Instagram (@lovebevhills) in conjunction with similar content created for Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter, via @MuseumMammy. The content will feature Kimberly's experience arriving in the city of Beverly Hills, exploring Frieze and the wealth of creative talent both established and emerging in the artworld today, as well as a focus on the diverse spirit of creativity in Beverly Hills via its restaurant, hotel, fashion and shopping destinations.

The Beverly Hills Content Collective is an extension of BHCVB's 'Far From Ordinary' campaign, which launched in August 2021 to celebrate the city's uniqueness through playful, creative nods to its ever-evolving audience. Comprising a multidisciplinary group of content creators across social media platforms, the 'Far From Ordinary' Content Collective produces original visual media that highlights all Beverly Hills has to offer through four distinct lenses – wellness, fashion, art and cuisine – to give viewers a glimpse of its hidden gems and experiences, as well as some of the destination's most sought-after landmarks. The 'Far From Ordinary' Content Collective's first edition, which debuted in December 2021, featured design blogger William Taylor and launched across Facebook (@VisitBeverlyHills), Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

To find out more about the art and cultural opportunities that await in Beverly Hills, please visit www.lovebeverlyhills.com.

Media Contact

LoveBeverlyHills@quinn.pr

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverly-hills-unveils-newest-far-from-ordinary-content-collective-partnership-to-spotlight-the-citys-focus-on-the-arts-301492232.html

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau