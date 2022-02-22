Beverly K. Carmichael Joins Viad Corp Board of Directors

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) today announced the appointment of Beverly K. Carmichael as an independent director of its Board of Directors, effective February 21, 2022. She has also been appointed to serve as a member of the Board’s Human Resources Committee.

Ms. Carmichael has more than 30 years of experience in Board and C-suite roles across a diverse portfolio of organizations that includes restaurant, retail, airlines, entertainment, and technology/e-commerce. She is a champion of people and culture, including service as the top HR executive at iconic brands including Red Robin, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Ticketmaster, and Southwest Airlines.

Ms. Carmichael’s experience also includes service on the Board of Directors at Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) until its recent acquisition by Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), and current service on the Board of Directors of Cotton Patch Cafe, a Texas-based restaurant chain, and the Board of Advisors of Mogul Hospitality, a venture-backed technology company that identifies diverse star performers in the hospitality sector.

Richard H. Dozer, chairman of Viad, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Beverly to the Viad Board of Directors. She is an accomplished business leader, thought partner and trusted advisor regarding strategy, risk analysis, and 'all things people.' She brings deep experience across various service industry sectors, with a strong focus on people and culture and its critical role creating loyal customers and profitability. We are confident that Beverly will be an invaluable addition to our Board as Viad continues to execute on its growth strategy.”

Ms. Carmichael holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a non-partisan think-tank whose mission is to advance fiscally responsible policies that expand opportunity to all Oklahomans.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) is a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences that generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, and Las Vegas, as well as a new experience planned in Toronto. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

