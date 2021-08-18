Beware of representations by an individual going by the name of "Sean McCormick"

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about fraudulent representations being made by an individual going by the name of "Sean McCormick" who claims to be a mortgage broker attached to the registered firm The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc.

The individual usually communicates by phone using one of the following two numbers: 514-226-1482 or 438-229-2625. He also uses the e-mail address sean_mc2014@hotmail.com. The person asks clients for their financial information, claiming he has found a mortgage loan for them. To lend credence to his claims, he provides fake approvals from known financial institutions and/or The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc. The fake financial institution approvals are often signed "Lucio Mancini."

The AMF wants the public to know that no one by the name of Sean McCormick is registered with the AMF or attached to the registered firm The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc. The individual in question is therefore not authorized to act as a mortgage broker in Québec.

The AMF also reminds the public that anyone offering to act as an intermediary in finding mortgage financing must be registered with the AMF. To make sure you don't become a victim of this type of approach, check whether the individual or firm that contacted you is in the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

