Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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24.03.2026 09:00:00
Beware the AI Crypto Scam: Here's How to Invest Safely in the Age of AI
According to the latest research from The Motley Fool, crypto scams are now at an all-time high. Through the first three quarters of 2025, there were more than 100,000 crypto investment scams targeting unsuspecting investors. Total losses are now measured in the billions, with the average person losing $10,000 in these crypto investment ripoffs.As might be imagined, artificial intelligence (AI) has only intensified the number and sophistication of these swindles. In search of outsize payouts and huge gains, investors are far too willing to fork over their hard-earned cryptocurrency, hand over their encryption keys, or open their blockchain wallets to hackers.As the buzz over AI grows, so will the number of potential ways to lose your money in a crypto racket. But there are plenty of steps that investors can take to protect themselves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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