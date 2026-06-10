Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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10.06.2026 13:36:00
Beware the Ticking Time Bomb Hiding in Your 401(k)
For working Americans with access to a 401(k), there's perhaps no easier way to save for retirement. You tell your employer how much money you want to contribute per year or per pay period, and that money gets deducted from your paychecks accordingly.Plus, if you're lucky, you may not only have access to a 401(k) plan but also a workplace match. That's free money you can invest alongside your own contributions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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