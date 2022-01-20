20.01.2022 11:27:02

Beximco Pharma Granted Sub-license To Produce Molupiravir - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) said the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool has expanded its network of partnered generic manufacturers to include Beximco Pharma. Under the partnership, the company will be granted a sub-license by the MPP to produce molnupiravir, an oral drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral to treat symptomatic COVID-19. Beximco Pharma will manufacture molnupiravir in Bangladesh and expects to start domestic distribution and export from the end of 2022.

The sub-license deal is a result of the licensing agreement signed by the MPP and MSD in October 2021 to facilitate affordable global access for molnupiravir, which MSD is developing in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen