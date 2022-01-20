Beximco Pharma Granted Sub-license To Produce Molupiravir - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) said the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool has expanded its network of partnered generic manufacturers to include Beximco Pharma. Under the partnership, the company will be granted a sub-license by the MPP to produce molnupiravir, an oral drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral to treat symptomatic COVID-19. Beximco Pharma will manufacture molnupiravir in Bangladesh and expects to start domestic distribution and export from the end of 2022.

The sub-license deal is a result of the licensing agreement signed by the MPP and MSD in October 2021 to facilitate affordable global access for molnupiravir, which MSD is developing in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.