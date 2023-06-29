Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023

COVINGTON, Ky., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that the Company will be represented at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 taking place on June 28 – July 1, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation Details:

Title: BXQ-350: A Phase 1b/2 placebo-controlled, double-blind study on the efficacy and safety of BXQ-350 in combination with mFOLFOX7 and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal carcinoma

Abstract Number: P-73

Presenter: Dr. Reema Patel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

About BXQ-350

Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. BXQ-350 has pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Two Phase 1 clinical trials, one in adults and one in pediatric DIPG patients, demonstrated a strong safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumors. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

About ESMO GI

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer represents the year's leading gathering of international oncology professionals who are dedicated to improving the lives of patients impacted by diseases of the GI tract. As the largest global gathering in the field, the Congress brings together leading gastroenterology, oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from across the globe to share pioneering research, approaches, and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. For 25 years, the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer has been the foundation for sharing the most advanced research and innovations impacting the field of GI oncology.

Investor Contact:

William Windham

Solebury Strategic Communications

646-378-2946

wwindham@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Joyce LaViscount

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

859-446-7386

jlaviscount@bexionpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-present-at-the-esmo-world-congress-on-gastrointestinal-cancer-2023-301867507.html

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.