Bexson Biomedical Launches New Project, Applying Subcutaneous Delivery Technology To Multiple Psychedelic Compounds For Therapeutic Use

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical today announced the launch of its R&D initiative to develop novel subcutaneous formulations of several different psychedelics, empathogen and other psychoactive compounds. The effort applies the company's existing subcutaneous formulation technology to several psychoactive drug scaffolds for the treatment of mental health indications, such as PTSD and depression. The formulations are designed for controlled delivery via Bexson's proprietary subcutaneous infusion pump technology in development with Stevanato Group, a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions.

Controlled subcutaneous delivery of psychedelics and empathogens can offer numerous advantages over other routes of administration, including reduced GI side effects, more consistent bioavailability, and better control over treatment onset and exit. And compared to IV administration, subcutaneous administration can provide reduced cost and increased patient comfort.

"As we developed our BB106 subcutaneous ketamine therapy we realized two things," said Jeffrey Becker, MD, Bexson co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "First, the wearable patch pump we are developing with Stevanato Group is the ideal platform for controlled release of a controlled substance. Two, Bexson's patented formulation technology could be applied to a vast number of psychedelic and empathogen compounds to improve experience and accessibility, while providing increased safety and dosing precision. As our research has progressed, we have been pleased to find both our formulation and pump technology are highly modular."

Bexson Biomedical has initiated formulation development and stability work on several compounds that represent high-impact targets for the treatment of mental health, addiction and pain disorders. The company is optimizing formulations of compounds such as DMT and mescaline for subcutaneous administration.

In November 2020, Bexson filed five provisional patents, applying its new delivery and formulation technology to several compounds and broad scaffolds with strong potential as new mental health treatments, including tryptamines, phenylethylamines, lysergamides, aminoindanes, benzofurans, arylcyclohexylamines, and cathinones.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing therapies for a variety of pain management, addiction and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 ketamine therapy is acute pain management. Pain following surgery is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Bexson is also applying its subcutaneous delivery technology to several psychedelic and empathogen compounds. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

