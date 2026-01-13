Beyond Air, Inc. Shares Surge 166% On NeuroNOS Transaction

(RTTNews) - Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) jumped sharply on Tuesday, rising 165.41 percent, or $1.4490, as the market reacted to XTL Biopharmaceuticals' announcement that it agreed to acquire 85 percent of NeuroNOS Ltd., a subsidiary of Beyond Air.

The stock was trading at $2.3250 after opening at $1.57, compared with a previous close of $0.8760 on the Nasdaq. Shares moved in a wide range between $1.37 and $2.66 during the session. The bid was around $0.6650 and the ask near $1.2200.

Volume surged to approximately 355,547,549 shares, far above the average of 488,583, highlighting unusually heavy trading activity. Beyond Air's 52-week range is $0.6730 to $10.4000.