Beyond Air Aktie
WKN DE: A2PNGL / ISIN: US08862L1035
|
13.01.2026 20:28:43
Beyond Air, Inc. Shares Surge 166% On NeuroNOS Transaction
(RTTNews) - Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) jumped sharply on Tuesday, rising 165.41 percent, or $1.4490, as the market reacted to XTL Biopharmaceuticals' announcement that it agreed to acquire 85 percent of NeuroNOS Ltd., a subsidiary of Beyond Air.
The stock was trading at $2.3250 after opening at $1.57, compared with a previous close of $0.8760 on the Nasdaq. Shares moved in a wide range between $1.37 and $2.66 during the session. The bid was around $0.6650 and the ask near $1.2200.
Volume surged to approximately 355,547,549 shares, far above the average of 488,583, highlighting unusually heavy trading activity. Beyond Air's 52-week range is $0.6730 to $10.4000.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beyond Air
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.