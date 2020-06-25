Beyond Better Foods, LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In Mislabeled Chocolate Peanut Butter Pints

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Better Foods, LLC is recalling select pints from a single production run of Enlightened brand Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream pints because they may have been packaged in Dairy-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter containers and thus contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected product was distributed nationwide in grocery stores. Beyond Better Foods is taking immediate steps to recall all affected products.

This recall is the result of mislabeled product. Specifically, one lot of Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream was mistakenly filled in pint sized Enlightened brand Dairy-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter pint containers. These packages have a base container labeled "Dairy-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter" and a lid labeled "Chocolate Peanut Butter" without a "Dairy-Free" callout. All affected products have a "best by" date of November 5, 2021 which is printed on the bottom of the container.

Customers who have purchased mislabeled Chocolate Peanut Butter pints with a "best by" date of 11/05/21 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions may be directed to 1-800-819-2998 Monday-Friday between 9AM and 5PM Eastern Time or to recallhotline@beyondbetterfoods.com.

Investigation regarding the source of this mislabeling is ongoing, though it is believed to be an isolated incident.

To date, no illnesses have been reported related to this recall.

