Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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10.07.2026 16:15:00

Beyond Bloom Energy: This Fuel Cell Company Landed a Huge Data Center Deal

As hyperscalers build out artificial intelligence (AI) data centers at a staggering pace, they face a massive bottleneck: a lack of reliable energy.One of the biggest beneficiaries over the past year is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), the fuel cell manufacturer, whose stock has surged more than 1,000% since the start of 2025. The company is seeing incredibly robust demand from data center operators, illustrating a massive opportunity for companies that can quickly address the growing energy needs.Another company that's made headlines with a data center deal of its own is FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The company could be the next big winner as demand for power surges, but investors should know a few things before buying the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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