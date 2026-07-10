Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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10.07.2026 16:15:00
Beyond Bloom Energy: This Fuel Cell Company Landed a Huge Data Center Deal
As hyperscalers build out artificial intelligence (AI) data centers at a staggering pace, they face a massive bottleneck: a lack of reliable energy.One of the biggest beneficiaries over the past year is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), the fuel cell manufacturer, whose stock has surged more than 1,000% since the start of 2025. The company is seeing incredibly robust demand from data center operators, illustrating a massive opportunity for companies that can quickly address the growing energy needs.Another company that's made headlines with a data center deal of its own is FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The company could be the next big winner as demand for power surges, but investors should know a few things before buying the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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01.07.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie legt kräftig zu und gibt direkt wieder nach: Erweiterte 25-Milliarden-Kooperation mit Brookfield im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
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04.02.26